Penalty phase set to begin for 4 men found guilty in Julio Foolio's murder

TAMPA, Fla. — The penalty phase for the four men found guilty of the first-degree murder of rapper Julio Foolio is scheduled to begin on Monday, according to court officials.

A jury found Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Davion Murphy guilty of first-degree murder on May 8.

On June 23, 2024, the Tampa Police Department said officers received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive. Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot of Home2 Suites.

Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones, died in the shooting. Foolio was in Tampa that weekend to celebrate his birthday.

Five suspects, Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, and Alicia Andrews, were arrested and charged in Jones' death. Police said they traveled in two vehicles from Jacksonville to Tampa to commit murder.

Andrews, one of the five suspects, was found guilty on count one of manslaughter and not guilty on count two of conspiracy to commit murder in October 2025.

Andrews’ attorneys filed a motion after her conviction asking the judge to throw out the verdict or grant a retrial.

Andrews appeared in court for a hearing on May 11, and the judge is expected to make a ruling at a hearing on May 22.

The penalty phase for the other four defendants is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on May 11.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.