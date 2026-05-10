Passenger dies after crash on 56th Street in Tampa: FHP

TAMPA, Fla. — A passenger died after a car struck a traffic sign and a utility pole on 56th Street in Tampa.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash involved a Hyundai Elantra driven by 41-year-old Cornelius Pulcher Taylor, who was traveling southbound north of Hillsborough Avenue when he lost control.

The car rotated to the outside shoulder, hit a traffic sign, and then collided with a utility pole.

Taylor and his passenger, a 37-year-old Tampa woman, were taken to a hospital, where the passenger later died from her injuries.

Troopers charged Taylor with driving with a suspended license with knowledge involving a death.