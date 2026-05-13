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Get blissfully lost in the vintage wonderland of Roost Home & Garden in South Tampa

Curated by twins Raynard and Randall Richards, the shop is at 2301 S. MacDill Ave.
Get blissfully lost in the vintage wonderland of Roost Home &amp; Garden in South Tampa.Curated by twins Raynard and Randall Richards, the shop is at 2301 S MacDill Ave.
Get blissfully lost in the vintage wonderland of Roost Home & Garden
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TAMPA, Fla. — Identical twins and Tampa Bay tastemakers Raynard and Randall Richards have thousands of carefully curated treasures in their otherworldly Roost Home & Garden shop.

And they can tell you the story behind every exquisite piece.

"We curated every inch of this place, so we know everything," says Randall.

Vintage and new, locally made and discovered all over the globe, the dizzying amount of beautiful things in this epic South Tampa wonderland (2301 S MacDill Ave) must be seen to be believed.

The exotic jewelry is enough to make you swoon.

The brothers took over at the iconic shop about a year ago, immediately putting their own delightful spin on things.

"We left our corporate jobs to follow our passion for design," says Raynard.

Famous for custom pillows, animal prints, endless mirrors, and "Foo Dogs" (aka. Imperial Guardian Lions, mythical Chinese figures that bring good fortune), Roost Home & Garden is also an exclusive seller of beloved local painter Linda Boykin, a soothing talent who keeps her prices affordable.

For more on Roost Home & Garden, go here.

For more Sean Daly stories, go here.


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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.
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