TAMPA, Fla. — From bedazzled skull leggings to "mermaids tears" beads, the South Tampa Trading Co. — all parts costume shop and pirate party headquarters — has you covered for the latest Gasparilla fashion and accessories.

Located at 1916 S Dale Mabry, the store is owned by Anne Bartlett, who says the key to dressing for the parades is one word:

"Layering," she says. "As we know everything starts off chilly in the morning and then gets warmer in the afternoon."

WATCH: Get your pirate on at the South Tampa Trading Co., an iconic Gasparilla costume shop

Get your pirate on at the South Tampa Trading Co.

Hot new items this year include fingerless fur-lined gloves (with skulls, of course), a glittery poncho (with skulls, of course), and leggings and T-shirts (yeah, you guessed it).

Full kids outfits in all sizes include swashbuckly dresses for girls and fully accessorized pirate getups for boys and girls.

The hot beads to throw (and catch) this year are "mermaids tears" (shiny aqua prettiness) and rubber ducks of both the pirate and devil varieties.

The South Tampa Trading Co. will be moving locations after this Gasparilla season. The new address is still under wraps, but Anne promises she'll stay in South Tampa.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

