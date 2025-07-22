Ground stop for some flights to Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said departures to Tampa International Airport (TPA) are grounded until 9:45 a.m. due to thunderstorms in north Florida.

The FAA notice said the ground stop of flights to TPA has a medium (30-60%) probability of extending and applies to departures from the southeastern United States.

Federal Aviation Administration map

TPA said the ground stop is not impacting flights departing from Tampa at this time.