Guest hits 389 jackpots in 1 day at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man hit 389 jackpots in a single day at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

The casino said guest Maher Ouda won a total of $1,827,160.80 in winnings on July 25.

The news release said Ouda had multiple big wins throughout the day on multiple slot machines.

Notable jackpots included:

$170,678.18 on Lock It Link

$99,350 on Panda Magic Dragon Link

Over $258,000 in jackpots on Golden Century Dragon Link

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is a central Florida gaming, entertainment and hospitality venue owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida.