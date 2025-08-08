Guest hits 389 jackpots in 1 day at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man hit 389 jackpots in a single day at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.
The casino said guest Maher Ouda won a total of $1,827,160.80 in winnings on July 25.
The news release said Ouda had multiple big wins throughout the day on multiple slot machines.
Notable jackpots included:
- $170,678.18 on Lock It Link
- $99,350 on Panda Magic Dragon Link
- Over $258,000 in jackpots on Golden Century Dragon Link
The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is a central Florida gaming, entertainment and hospitality venue owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida.
