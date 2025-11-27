Hillsborough County Fire Rescue hiring for new division that aims to reduce response times

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If Lydia Warren ever needs an ambulance, she wants to know one will reach her fast.

“It’s very important,” she said. “Gives me a sense of security.”

In Hillsborough County, an effort is underway to improve response times across the county.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is preparing to launch a new division, dubbed the Peak Rescue Division, which will include 46 paramedics, one chief, a training officer and ten roving ambulances that won’t be tied to particular stations.

As Public Information Section Chief Rob Herrin explained in an interview with Tampa Bay 28, the new division will give the department great flexibility.

Instead of waiting at a building, these crews will constantly move throughout the day with the ability to shift to where call volume is spiking.

“These folks are already on the road,” Herrin said. “It’s going to improve our response times to that call.”

For more than a year, HCFR has been testing the concept and has seen response times decrease by 42 seconds on average.

Herrin expects to see a similar or better result as the idea goes countywide.

“And I know that doesn’t sound like a lot, but when response times are a matter of minutes, 42 seconds as a percentage is pretty decent,” Herrin explained.

However, before that can become a reality, the department needs to hire the men and women who will staff the trucks.

Applications will be accepted through Saturday, November 29. You can apply for a paramedic position at this link.

If all goes as planned, the new Peak Division units will hit the road in the spring.

“This is very exciting. It’s tremendous for us. It’s tremendous for our firefighters and for our citizens and visitors to Hillsborough County as well,” Herrin said.

Also, because the units will only run medical calls, the county expects less reliance on third-party ambulance companies and more revenue from transports to offset costs.

Warren likes the idea and hopes to see it become reality soon.

“A lot of people will get a lot more help faster,” she said. “Save more lives.”



Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area's growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses.

. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He keeps his eye on the City of Lakeland, our agriculture community, and helping you navigate everyday expenses. Use the form below to share your story ideas with Chad.