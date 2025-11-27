Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
USF prepared for any decision regarding Golesh: CEO

Alex Golesh has the Bulls off to a 5-1 start this season.
TAMPA, Fla. — University of South Florida Alex Golesh is rumored to become the next head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, a struggling SEC football team that sits at 2-8, despite initial claims he wanted to stay put back in October.

USF CEO Rob Higgins said in a statement on social media that the school and football program are ready for whatever comes next, whether Golesh decides to head to Fayetteville or sticks around despite various rumors.

