USF prepared for any decision regarding Golesh: CEO

TAMPA, Fla. — University of South Florida Alex Golesh is rumored to become the next head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks, a struggling SEC football team that sits at 2-8, despite initial claims he wanted to stay put back in October.

USF CEO Rob Higgins said in a statement on social media that the school and football program are ready for whatever comes next, whether Golesh decides to head to Fayetteville or sticks around despite various rumors.

Since Saturday’s game, Coach Golesh has been presented with outside opportunities that he has been transparent about with us. We are respectful and supportive of Coach and his family in their decision making process. We’ll remain in constant communication. Bulls Nation, rest… — Rob Higgins (@RHiggins_USF) November 26, 2025