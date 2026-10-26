HART bus driver cited after crash causes Tampa police vehicle to overturn: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A HART bus driver has been cited after investigators determined the bus entered an intersection against a red light and struck a Tampa police vehicle, causing it to overturn Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at North 34th Street and East Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

Police said the HART bus was stopped behind an SUV in the southbound through lane of North 34th Street at a red light.

After the SUV went through the red light to turn right, police said the bus also moved forward and entered the intersection against the red light.

At the same time, a marked Tampa police vehicle was traveling eastbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with the right of way, according to investigators.

Police said the bus struck the rear driver's-side tire well of the patrol vehicle, causing the police car to spin, overturn and hit a stationary white Dodge Charger.

The impact pushed the Charger onto the east sidewalk, where it struck a low brick wall.

The Tampa police officer suffered a head injury and back pain and was taken to a hospital. Police said the officer has since been released.

Two HART bus passengers were medically evaluated and released. The driver of the Dodge Charger suffered a minor leg injury and was treated and released at the scene.

No critical injuries were reported.

Police said the HART bus driver was cited for failure to obey a traffic control signal.