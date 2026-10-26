Man found dead in vehicle at Temple Terrace library parking lot: TTPD

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle at the Temple Terrace Public Library Monday morning.

Officers responded around 7:33 a.m. to the library at 202 Bullard Parkway following a report of an unresponsive man seated in the driver's seat of a vehicle, according to the Temple Terrace Police Department (TTPD).

Temple Terrace Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

Officials said the man was found dead inside the vehicle.

The library is currently serving as an early voting location. Police said voting operations have not been disrupted and the location remains open to the public.

Investigators said there is no known threat to public safety.

No additional information about the man or the circumstances surrounding his death was immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.