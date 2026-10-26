Man arrested after alleged sexual battery at University Mall: HCSO

A 28-year-old man was arrested after allegedly sexually battering a victim at University Mall in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Deputies responded to the mall shortly after 6 p.m. last Tuesday for a reported sex offense, HCSO said in a social media post.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Christopher Anderson, 28, allegedly put his hand down the victim's pants and touched her inappropriately.

TAMPA, Fla. — On October 20, 2026, just after 6 p.m., #teamHCSO deputies responded to the University Mall for a Sex Offense call for service. As part of the investigation, deputies learned Christopher Anderson, 28, put his hand down the victim's pants and touched her genitals. Mall surveillance footage showed the victim trying to hide in the women's restroom, where Anderson could be seen repeatedly entering and approaching where the victim was located. Inside the restroom, he put his hands up her shirt and grabbed her breasts. Anderson was arrested and was found armed with a pocket knife. He is charged with Felon Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Battery, Resisting an Officer Without Violence, Failure of a Sexual Offender to Register Electronic Mail Addresses or Internet Identifiers, and six counts of Violation of Probation. — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) October 26, 2026

Mall surveillance footage showed the victim attempting to hide in a women's restroom, where Anderson allegedly entered multiple times and approached the victim, according to HCSO.

Anderson was arrested and found carrying a pocket knife, HCSO said.

He faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon as a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, battery, resisting an officer without violence, failure of a sexual offender to register electronic mail addresses or internet identifiers, and six counts of violation of probation.