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Man arrested after alleged sexual battery at University Mall: HCSO

Hillsborough County deputies say surveillance footage showed the suspect following a victim into a women's restroom. He was also found with a pocket knife, according to HCSO.
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Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
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Posted

A 28-year-old man was arrested after allegedly sexually battering a victim at University Mall in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Deputies responded to the mall shortly after 6 p.m. last Tuesday for a reported sex offense, HCSO said in a social media post.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Christopher Anderson, 28, allegedly put his hand down the victim's pants and touched her inappropriately.

Mall surveillance footage showed the victim attempting to hide in a women's restroom, where Anderson allegedly entered multiple times and approached the victim, according to HCSO.

Anderson was arrested and found carrying a pocket knife, HCSO said.

He faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon as a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, battery, resisting an officer without violence, failure of a sexual offender to register electronic mail addresses or internet identifiers, and six counts of violation of probation.

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Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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