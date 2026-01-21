HART vice chair Gary Hartfield resigns from board due to recent move: Officials

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) Vice Chair Gary Hartfield submitted his resignation to the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC).

The HART board elected Hartifield as vice chair during a Jan. 5 meeting.

HART officials said he resigned due to his recent move to Tampa and BOCC appointments are required to live in unincorporated Hillsborough County.

Hartfield resigned from his roles on the HART board, the Transportation Planning Organization and the Tampa Streetcar Board.

Commissioner Joshua Wostal requested the consideration of the removal of Hartfield be added as an agenda item for the board’s Jan. 21 meeting, according to the county’s meeting agenda supplement.

Commissioner's recommendation board motion, per the meeting agenda supplement:

"Consideration of the removal of the County-appointed Gary Hartfield from the Tampa Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority Board and to re-advertise the open board position."

The HART board is made up of volunteer members appointed to represent jurisdictions across Hillsborough County and elects officers annually.

HART plans, finances, acquires, constructs, operates and maintains mass transit facilities in the area, according to the organization's website.