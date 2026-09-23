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HCSO conducting death investigation after woman found on side of the road

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TAMPA, FLA. — Hillsborough County deputies are conducting a death investigation after a dead woman was found on the side of a Tampa road, officials said.

On Tuesday, at 7:39 a.m., a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) deputy was driving through the area of Sligh Avenue and 78th Street when he saw the adult female lying on the side of the road.

She was unresponsive and had no visible signs of injury, an HCSO report stated.

Once other deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived on scene, the female was pronounced deceased.

This is an active investigation.

Any updates will come from the Public Affairs Office.

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