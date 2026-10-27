HCSO corporal injured in crash after four suspects flee deputies

TAMPA, FLA. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office corporal was injured after being struck by a vehicle during an incident involving four suspects who fled from deputies on Interstate 75, officials said.

At 10:05 p.m. on Oct. 19, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for failing to maintain its lane on Gibsonton Drive near I-75.

The driver failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed. Deputies maintained visual contact with the vehicle as it traveled on multiple roads in Hillsborough County, and HCSO's Aviation Unit responded to help track it.

The Aviation Unit saw the vehicle travel outside a guardrail and enter a construction zone. Shortly afterward, the vehicle crashed into an embankment near I-75 and U.S. Highway 301.

Deputies detained the driver, Leo Gradley III, 29, and a passenger, Angel Pribble, 27, a short distance from the crash scene. Two other passengers, Jasmine Likely, 36, and Andrew Hopson, 33, were detained at the scene.

During the incident, Cpl. Niomi Bruce, 30, was seated in her patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated when another vehicle traveling north on I-75 struck the patrol vehicle from behind.

Bruce was taken to Tampa General Hospital and released on Oct. 20.

"We are incredibly thankful she's back home with her family, because we know this could have been so much worse," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Florida's Move Over law exists to protect the men and women who keep our roads safe, and it only takes a moment to follow it. When you see flashing lights, slow down and move over. It could save a life."

Investigators determined Gradley's driver's license had been revoked since July 18, 2024, following a previous charge of fleeing to elude law enforcement in Manatee County. Deputies also found a bag containing crushed diazepam pills in the vehicle.

All four suspects were arrested.

Gradley faces charges of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer; driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license; possession of a controlled substance; leaving the scene of a crash with property damage; resisting an officer without violence; and trespassing on a construction site.

Pribble faces charges of trespassing on a construction site, possession of a controlled substance and resisting an officer without violence.

Likely faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and trespassing on a construction site.

And Hopson faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, trespassing on a construction site and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"Fleeing from law enforcement puts every driver on the road at risk, and this suspect had already lost his license for doing exactly that," Chronister said. "Thanks to our deputies and Aviation Unit, all four suspects are now being held accountable. If you run from our deputies, we will find you."