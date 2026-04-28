HCSO gang unit seizes AR-15 rifles, drugs in bust

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office gang unit seized two AR-15 rifles and a large number of drugs after serving a warrant on Friday, authorities said.

During the search, detectives located 1.25 pounds of cannabis, a trafficking amount of oxycodone, a quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

They also uncovered multiple firearms, including a Glock 22 and two AR-15-style rifles, and a semi-automatic shotgun.

The suspects arrested included:



Jayshod Nereus, 30, who had an outstanding warrant for reckless driving, now faces additional charges, including armed possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a short-barreled rifle.

Janos Borgella, 26, is charged with armed possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, armed trafficking in oxycodone (25–100 grams), among other charges.

Ira Strappier, 32, was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.