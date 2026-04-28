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HCSO gang unit seizes AR-15 rifles, drugs in bust

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Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office gang unit seized two AR-15 rifles and a large number of drugs after serving a warrant on Friday.
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HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FLA. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office gang unit seized two AR-15 rifles and a large number of drugs after serving a warrant on Friday, authorities said.

During the search, detectives located 1.25 pounds of cannabis, a trafficking amount of oxycodone, a quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

They also uncovered multiple firearms, including a Glock 22 and two AR-15-style rifles, and a semi-automatic shotgun.

The suspects arrested included:

  • Jayshod Nereus, 30, who had an outstanding warrant for reckless driving, now faces additional charges, including armed possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a short-barreled rifle.
  • Janos Borgella, 26, is charged with armed possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, armed trafficking in oxycodone (25–100 grams), among other charges.
  • Ira Strappier, 32, was also taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

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