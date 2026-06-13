Mulberry man arrested for DUI manslaughter after fatal Hillsborough County motorcycle crash: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Mulberry man was arrested Friday morning after troopers said he caused a fatal motorcycle crash on State Road 60 while driving under the influence, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Clarence Gordon Jr Road. FHP said a GMC Sierra driven by 59-year-old Santiago Ruiz Rangel was exiting a private driveway when it entered the path of a westbound Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by a 44-year-old Bartow man.

The truck struck the motorcycle, killing the rider at the scene.

FHP said Rangel’s blood alcohol content measured 0.170—more than twice Florida’s legal limit. He was arrested for DUI manslaughter and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail, according to a news release.