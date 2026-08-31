HCSO investigating death of Falkenburg Road Jail inmate

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating the death of an inmate at the Falkenburg Road Jail, according to the agency.
HCSO said 35-year-old Ryan Zavalick was taken to Tampa General Hospital on Monday, August 24 for health-related concerns.
Zavalick remained hospitalized for medical treatment and was pronounced dead at 11:13 p.m. on Sunday, according to a news release.
HCSO said Zavalick’s next of kin has been notified. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death, per the release.
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