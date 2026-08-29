Two killed in motorcycle crash involving pickup truck on US-41 in Hillsborough County: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died Friday night in a crash involving a pickup truck and two motorcycles at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and 24th Avenue South, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the crash happened around 9:10 p.m. when a Chevy Colorado driven by a 44-year-old Ruskin man was traveling westbound on 24th Avenue South and turned left into the path of a northbound Kawasaki motorcycle operated by a 31-year-old Tampa man, according to a news release.

The motorcycle struck the truck, FHP said.

Investigators said a second Kawasaki motorcycle, ridden by a 20-year-old Tampa man traveling behind the first motorcycle, attempted to avoid the collision by steering right before overturning.

All three drivers, along with an 18-year-old Clearwater woman riding as a passenger on the first motorcycle, were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

FHP said the rider of the first motorcycle and his passenger later died from their injuries.