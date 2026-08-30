Man fatally shot in Tampa after disturbance on Nebraska Avenue: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was killed in a shooting late Saturday night following a disturbance on North Nebraska Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

Officers responded to the 7100 block of North Nebraska Avenue and found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, TPD said.

Police said the investigation remains active and ongoing, but there is no known threat to the public.