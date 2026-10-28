HCSO investigating shooting that left a man dead

TAMPA, FLA. — Hillsborough County deputies were investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left a man dead, authorities said.

At 11:19 p.m., Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 12000 block of Taliaferro Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult man suffering from upper-body trauma.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

The investigation remains active.