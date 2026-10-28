HCSO investigating shooting that left a man dead

TAMPA, FLA. — Hillsborough County deputies were investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left a man dead, authorities said.
At 11:19 p.m., Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 12000 block of Taliaferro Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired.
When deputies arrived, they found an adult man suffering from upper-body trauma.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
The investigation remains active.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.