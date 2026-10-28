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HCSO investigating shooting that left a man dead

10-28 HCSO DEATH INVESTIGATION.jpg
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hillsborough County deputies were investigating a shooting on Tuesday that left a man dead.
10-28 HCSO DEATH INVESTIGATION.jpg
Posted

TAMPA, FLA. — Hillsborough County deputies were investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left a man dead, authorities said.

At 11:19 p.m., Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 12000 block of Taliaferro Avenue after receiving reports of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult man suffering from upper-body trauma.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

The investigation remains active.

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