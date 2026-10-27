Student injured in Dover school bus crash: HCSO

DOVER, FLA. — A student was injured in a school bus crash in Dover on Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash involving a vehicle and a school bus at McIntosh Road and Jess Walden Road.
According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the vehicle ran a stop sign and struck the school bus.
The driver was taken to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert.
One student was aboard the bus at the time of the crash and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
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