Student injured in Dover school bus crash: HCSO

DOVER, FLA. — A student was injured in a school bus crash in Dover on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash involving a vehicle and a school bus at McIntosh Road and Jess Walden Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the vehicle ran a stop sign and struck the school bus.

The driver was taken to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert.

One student was aboard the bus at the time of the crash and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.