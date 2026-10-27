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Multi-vehicle crash blocks three lanes on Howard Frankland Bridge: FDOT

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FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
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Posted
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TAMPA, FLA. — A multi-vehicle crash has blocked three southbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge, transportation officials said.

The crash is in Hillsborough County.

Three left southbound lanes were blocked at mile-marker 37, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

No other information was available.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

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