Multi-vehicle crash blocks three lanes on Howard Frankland Bridge: FDOT

TAMPA, FLA. — A multi-vehicle crash has blocked three southbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge, transportation officials said.
The crash is in Hillsborough County.
Three left southbound lanes were blocked at mile-marker 37, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
No other information was available.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges