Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

HCSO's marine unit rescue men, dog adrift on sailboat near Apollo Beach

hcso sailboat rescue.mp4.00_00_19_08.Still002.jpg
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
hcso sailboat rescue.mp4.00_00_19_08.Still002.jpg
Posted

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) marine unit located and rescued two men and a dog after their sailboat was found adrift north of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

On Sept. 16, deputies said they were alerted two men and a dog had gone missing aboard a 25-foot sailboat. Following tide and wind patterns, the marine unit searched near Apollo Beach and eventually found the boat floating in the shipping channel just north of the Skyway Bridge.

Deputies towed the sailboat and its occupants back to Bishop Harbor. No injuries were reported.

Sarasota church paints crosswalk on private property

The Harvest Sarasota Church painted a pride-themed crosswalk after FDOT removed over 50 murals across the state. The goal, Robyn Minor says, was to do something peaceful but bring the community together.

Sarasota church paints crosswalk on private property

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.