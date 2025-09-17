HCSO's marine unit rescue men, dog adrift on sailboat near Apollo Beach

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) marine unit located and rescued two men and a dog after their sailboat was found adrift north of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

On Sept. 16, deputies said they were alerted two men and a dog had gone missing aboard a 25-foot sailboat. Following tide and wind patterns, the marine unit searched near Apollo Beach and eventually found the boat floating in the shipping channel just north of the Skyway Bridge.

Deputies towed the sailboat and its occupants back to Bishop Harbor. No injuries were reported.