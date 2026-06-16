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High school student from Lutz invents AI cane for the visually impaired

Ishanvi Sabniveesu of Lutz's AI-Enabled smart cane for the visually impaired
Kesari Sabniveesu
Ishanvi Sabniveesu of Lutz's AI-Enabled smart cane for the visually impaired
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LUTZ, Fla. — A High school sophomore from Lutz earned second place at the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals for inventing an AI-enabled smart cane for people with visual impairments.

Ishanvi Sabniveesu from Steinbrenner High School won second place for her invention, the "AI-Enabled Smart Cane for the Visually Impaired," which uses artificial intelligence to describe the surrounding environment to users through a Bluetooth earpiece.

The can features an AI camera that analyzes the user's surroundings and delivers spoken navigation guidance and obstacle alerts in real time.

“I wanted to build something that didn’t just detect obstacles — something that could understand the world the way a human eye does, for everyone, no matter where they live,” Sabniveesu said.

Sabniveesu has filed a patent application for her invention. She also founded an online nonprofit, Chronic Connect, that connects people with chronic illnesses to others with similar experiences and helps them find peer support.

Lutz residents fight private school rezoning at county hearing

More than 30 residents showed up to Hillsborough County's Land Use Hearing to reject a rezoning proposal that would bring a 1,000-student private school to Lutz.

Lutz residents oppose rezoning for private school citing traffic and safety concerns

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