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Major fired for being under influence on duty once honored with MADD award

Hillsborough Co. major fired for being under influence while on duty: HCSO
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
Hillsborough Co. major fired for being under influence while on duty: HCSO
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HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said a major was fired for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

HCSO said via a statement that Maj. Troy Morgan was "found to be in violation of HCSO policy after being under the influence of alcohol while on duty, and was immediately terminated."

Deputies said Morgan was fired on April 8 following an internal administrative review.

According to a previously removed page on HCSO's website, Morgan is a recipient of the State of Florida MADD Deputy of the Year award.

Image from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office website

Morgan was seen in a social media post from 2018 on the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, receiving recognition from Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

"Deputy Carlos Brito with Lt. Troy Morgan received a thank you from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for recruiting the most team members to the District V Team on MADD."

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office post via Facebook

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