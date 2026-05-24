Power outage resolved in Tampa's Hyde Park neighborhood: TECO

TAMPA, Fla. — TECOhas resolved a power outage in Tampa's Hyde Park neighborhood that left nearly 2,000 customers in the dark on Sunday morning.
According to the company's outage map, 1,845 customers were affected as of 9:25 a.m.
Electric car door failures linked to deaths, trapped children and a new push for federal action
A Tampa mother's cell phone video from a Halloween morning two years ago still captures the panic she felt watching her 1½-year-old daughter trapped inside a Tesla Model 3 — unable to get out.
Electric car door failures linked to deaths, trapped children and new push for federal action