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Power outage resolved in Tampa's Hyde Park neighborhood: TECO

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TECO
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TAMPA, Fla. — TECOhas resolved a power outage in Tampa's Hyde Park neighborhood that left nearly 2,000 customers in the dark on Sunday morning.

According to the company's outage map, 1,845 customers were affected as of 9:25 a.m.

Electric car door failures linked to deaths, trapped children and a new push for federal action

A Tampa mother's cell phone video from a Halloween morning two years ago still captures the panic she felt watching her 1½-year-old daughter trapped inside a Tesla Model 3 — unable to get out.

Electric car door failures linked to deaths, trapped children and new push for federal action

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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