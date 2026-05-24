Military Members who gave the ultimate sacrifice honored at Veterans Memorial Park

TAMPA, Fla. — On Sunday, Hillsborough County held its 29th annual Memorial Day Observance at Veterans Memorial Park.

Hundreds of military veterans and families gathered inside the amphitheater for a ceremony built around remembrance.

“We recognize the ultimate sacrifice that was made by those folks who didn’t come, those are the real heroes, they gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Joe Muhlberger, President of the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County.

The stage was filled with civic and military leaders, including Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Ottenwess from MacDill Air Force Base.

“On a day like Memorial Day, in honoring not just the veterans but the Gold Star families, similar to the three Airmen from the 99th Air Fueling Squadron that we lost, just to support the remembrance and not letting those names be forgotten,” said Ottenwess.

Several Gold Star families were in attendance, including Jeanette Nazario proudly pointing out the American flag that bares her son’s photo and name, Army Specialist Zachary Charles Moore.

“So just to have my son’s continued remembrance is so significant, it just makes me feel like his legacy lives on and that’s so important to me as a mother just to know his face is still around and his name is being spoken,” said Nazario.

Moore was one of 50 military members killed in service to be honored with their own flag.

“It just brought me to tears, it’s exhaustive on a daily basis, but tears of joy,” said Nazario.

It seemed like every branch of the military was well represented, standing side by side, so proud to be part of American history.

“The pool parties are nice, but I say come jump into this pool of service, it’s an honorable and noble sacrifice that we’ve all made out here this morning, and you can tell that by the crowd that is out here,” said Retired Army Colonel Sandy Sadler.

There are an estimated 98,000 veterans living in Hillsborough County, more than in any other county in the state.

“So we have a lot of skin in the game, we have lost and shed a lot of blood, but we take a day like today, and we remember those who gave us the freedoms we enjoy,” said Muhlberger.

The next generation of service members was also front and center, as in the Sumner High School JRROTC Program.

“It’s very special for me I feel like a great honor to be here,” said a student named Rylee.



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. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting North Pinellas County. Concerns and triumphs from Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in-between, Robert is here for you. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.