Hillsborough County approves agreement to extend Bolts' lease agreement to 2043

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted to approve agreements that fund renovations at Benchmark International Arena and extend the Bolts' lease until 2043.

BOCC said one part of the agreement will fund major renovations at Benchmark International Arena by raising the county’s maximum contribution to $358.5 million.

The county said the team and the arena are required to invest $113.4 million of their own funds first for renovations as part of the agreement, before the county reimburses them.

Separate agreements will extend the arena’s prime lease and sublease by six years, moving the end date from 2037 to 2043, per county documents.

According to BOCC, the potential financial impact of renovations is already accounted for in the FY 2026 budget and bond repayment will only come from hotel tax.

The agreements were approved at a BOCC meeting on Jan. 21 and there is currently no information on the start date set for the renovations.

