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Apollo Beach man charged with DUI manslaughter after bicyclist killed on U.S. Highway 41: FHP

FHP said the driver's blood alcohol concentration was .162 after his car struck a bicyclist early Saturday morning.
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HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An Apollo Beach man was arrested on a DUI manslaughter charge after a bicyclist was struck and killed on U.S. Highway 41 early Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. on U.S. Highway 41 south of Old U.S. Highway 41, troopers said.

According to FHP, a Mazda sedan driven by 37-year-old Michael Barr was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 41.

FHP said an unidentified adult man was riding a bicycle southbound along the edge of the roadway when the Mazda overtook and struck him.

The bicyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Investigators later determined Barr was impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of .162, according to FHP.

Barr was arrested by troopers on a charge of DUI manslaughter.

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