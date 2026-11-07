Apollo Beach man charged with DUI manslaughter after bicyclist killed on U.S. Highway 41: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An Apollo Beach man was arrested on a DUI manslaughter charge after a bicyclist was struck and killed on U.S. Highway 41 early Saturday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. on U.S. Highway 41 south of Old U.S. Highway 41, troopers said.
According to FHP, a Mazda sedan driven by 37-year-old Michael Barr was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 41.
FHP said an unidentified adult man was riding a bicycle southbound along the edge of the roadway when the Mazda overtook and struck him.
The bicyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.
Investigators later determined Barr was impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of .162, according to FHP.
Barr was arrested by troopers on a charge of DUI manslaughter.
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