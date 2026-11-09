Ybor community marks one year since deadly crash that killed four, renews push for police pursuit reform

TAMPA, Fla. — Candles, prayers and calls for change filled Centennial Park Sunday night as the Ybor community marked one year since a deadly crash killed four people.

More than a dozen people gathered to remember Lisa Johnson, Marlon Collins, Kristina Richards and Sherman Jones — the four victims who lost their lives.

Ybor vigil marks one year since deadly crash, renews call for reform

In the early morning hours of Nov. 8, 2025, a driver fleeing from the Florida Highway Patrol crashed into Bradley's on 7th — a place where many in Tampa's LGBTQ+ community felt safe.

Jones's family was among those who gathered to honor his life.

"I miss my brother so much," Karen Simmons said.

Simmons described the loss and her hope for accountability.

"It was a senseless crash, or however you want to put it, a tragedy, accident. And I want justice as well," Simmons said. "I mean I forgive him but I still want justice at the same time."

For Horacio Lopez, the crash also meant losing a close friend — someone he said he shared a special bond with.

"People don't deserve that, you know what I mean, but because I'm an LGBT community as well," Lopez said.

Lopez said he didn't know that would be the last time he'd hear from Jones.

Tampa Bay 28

"I was terrified. I was like completely lost because, you know, because me and him had, you know, a good relationship and good communication, made me laugh."

Some at the vigil wore Superman shirts in Jones's memory — a tribute to the joy and strength he brought to those around him.

"He was the funny one - the one that made everyone laugh. that was our Superman. This is his theme right here," Simmons said.

His family said they don't want his death to have been in vain, and they're continuing to push for safer streets and changes to police pursuit policies.

"There still needs to be changes to let the people know when you speed, there's consequences and there's lives that were lost in this situation," Simmons said.

"It's another Thanksgiving without our Sher," Candra Granville Mack said.

Tampa Bay 28

Organizations like the Restorative Justice Coalition are working alongside the family, urging people to sign a petition calling for state-level reforms to help prevent dangerous police pursuits.

The local organizations and the families impacted said this isn't the end — they're going to continue to call for change to make the streets safer for everyone.