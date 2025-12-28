Hillsborough County crash kills 9-year-old Riverview girl: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County crash killed a 9-year-old girl on Dec. 27 after the SUV she was in turned into the path of an oncoming car, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Chevrolet Trax, driven by a 32-year-old Riverview woman, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 301 at about 11 p.m.

At the same time, a Ford Fusion, driven by a 27-year-old Tampa man, was traveling northbound on U.S. 301.

At the intersection of State Road 618, the woman turned left into the path of the Fusion and was struck, the FHP report stated.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

However, the passenger, a 9-year-old Riverview girl, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital where she died.

The woman and the girl in the Trax were believe to be mother and daughter, FHP officials said.

The driver of the Fusion was not injured.