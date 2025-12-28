Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Hillsborough County crash kills 9-year-old Riverview girl: FHP

Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Posted
and last updated

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County crash killed a 9-year-old girl on Dec. 27 after the SUV she was in turned into the path of an oncoming car, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Chevrolet Trax, driven by a 32-year-old Riverview woman, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 301 at about 11 p.m.

At the same time, a Ford Fusion, driven by a 27-year-old Tampa man, was traveling northbound on U.S. 301. 

At the intersection of State Road 618, the woman turned left into the path of the Fusion and was struck, the FHP report stated. 

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital. 

However, the passenger, a 9-year-old Riverview girl, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital where she died. 

The woman and the girl in the Trax were believe to be mother and daughter, FHP officials said.

The driver of the Fusion was not injured.

Florida contractor protection law may hurt customers, lawmaker wants changes following investigation

When Angie Moore hired a company to replace her water softener at her Pasco County home, she expected the job to get done. Instead, she said she was left with brown water flowing through her taps and thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Florida contractor protection law may hurt customers, lawmaker wants changes following investigation

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.