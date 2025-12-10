TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County School Board members are pushing back against state rules that allow charter schools to share space inside some traditional public schools.

The state’s ‘Schools of Hope’ program was originally designed to give students alternatives when public schools were failing, letting charter operators co-locate inside those struggling schools.

WATCH: Hillsborough leaders question state policy that lets charters move into district schools

However, a recent rule change now lets charter schools request space even in higher-performing schools if they are underutilized and have available space.

In Hillsborough County, two charter operators are attempting to co-locate in 22 district schools.

During a Tuesday night board meeting, parents and community members raised concerns about the impact.

“It takes away the power from the school board, from the parents, from the community,” said Damaris Allen of Families for Strong Public Schools.

The board debated a proclamation that asks the state to define what counts as an underutilized school, limit co-located charters to the same grade levels as the district school and require charter operators to pay for district services, including custodial work, food service, school safety and transportation.

“The state has created a system that adds confusion instead of clarity,” said board member Nadia Combs.

Patti Rendon opposed the proclamation and said charter school students should not be treated unfairly.

“I represent all students of Hillsborough County, and Schools of Hope are part of all of those students,” she said.

Combs rejected the premise of that argument.

“I wasn’t elected to represent the Schools of Hope. I’m here for Hillsborough County taxpayers,” she said.

The proclamation passed in a 5-to-1 vote.

According to a spokesperson, the district is still in the process of reviewing the 22 applications it got from charter school operators.



