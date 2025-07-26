HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said its Marine Enforcement Section rescued two people and two dogs from a sunken boat on Thursday.

Deputies said the emergency call came in around 8:25 p.m., and the HCSO dive boat was deployed to Morris Bridge Park.

A fallen tree obstructed the river during the rescue process, so deputies stayed with the people until Florida Fish and Wildlife arrived to transport everyone back safely with a boat.

WATCH: Hillsborough County deputies rescue stranded boaters and dogs from sunken boat

