Hillsborough County firefighters battle hotel blaze

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County firefighters battled a hotel fire early Saturday morning after flames were spotted on the third floor, authorities said.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) responded to the structure fire at the Red Roof Inn on Horace Avenue, near Falkenburg Road and State Road 60 at about 3:19 a.m.

Multiple 911 callers reported flames coming from the hotel's third floor, according to a HCFR report.

The first arriving engine found active fire and smoke showing from the top floor of the three-story building.

Firefighters advanced hose lines into the structure and brought the blaze under control within 10 minutes, the report stated.

No injuries were reported to civilians or first responders.

HCFR's Fire Investigations Unit is investigating the cause of the fire.