Dozens of families flock to free grocery event in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A free grocery event in Hillsborough County quickly reached capacity Friday afternoon, underscoring the demand for food in the area.

Hillsborough County’s Health Care Services hosted the event outside the Plant City Community Resource Center, the last of three events in November.

Though it began at 4:00 p.m., some people showed up hours early, with the line soon wrapping around the corner.

“We started these events to help out with the food disparity in Hillsborough County, but also obviously healthcare disparity,” said Rob Mirlenbrink, the wellness program coordinator for Hillsborough County Health Care Services.

Food packages include items like fruit and veggies, meats and other staples, provided in partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay.

The County's Healthy Living Program and Feeding Tampa Bay typically hold 16 food pantry events throughout the year.

Mirlenbrink said normally at their events, they see about 150 families, but that’s been roughly doubled, and with SNAP benefits being delayed this month, it’s been particularly tough for some families.

“It’s been expressed I think overwhelmingly just the uncertainty, not knowing when my benefits are going to be paid, if it’s going to be this month or next month, and just wondering about putting food on the table,” said Mirlenbrink.

Tampa Bay 28 spoke with a handful people waiting in line Friday afternoon, some who receive SNAP benefits.

With how stressful managing the impacts from the government shutdown has been and waiting for funds to flow back into their accounts, families relayed just how much the free food meant.

"I’m not getting food stamps and my insurance I get a card, but I'd about run out of that, so this is helping me out a lot,” said Mary James.

“Honestly, it’s very important to us. It’s very important. Of course, my baby. We need it. We need the food,” said Shalicia James.

Mirlenbrink said Health Care Services will hold three more events in December.



