APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews stopped a garage fire from spreading into a home Saturday morning in Apollo Beach.

The fire was reported at 10:36 a.m. at a single-story residence in the 7500 block of Regents Garden Way, according to HCFR. Multiple 911 callers reported flames coming from the garage.

Firefighters arrived to find a heavy fire in the garage and quickly advanced handlines to bring the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to the main living areas.

All occupants of the home evacuated safely before crews arrived, HCFR said. No injuries were reported.

The Hillsborough County Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.

WATCH: Hillsborough County firefighters stop Apollo Beach garage fire from spreading inside home

