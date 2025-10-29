Naya Young wins Tampa City Council District 5 seat, promising ‘collaboration and shared growth'

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Naya Young will be the next Tampa City Council member representing District 5, defeating former councilman Thomas Scott with nearly 61% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections.

With all 28 precincts reporting, Young secured 3,116 votes, compared to Scott’s 1,995. The district saw 5,122 ballots cast out of 44,678 registered voters, putting turnout at 11.46%.

All Election Day, early voting, and vote-by-mail ballots have been fully reported, though the results remain unofficial until provisional and cured mail ballots are processed.

Celebrating her win Tuesday night, Young said she was feeling a mix of gratitude and determination.

“I feel great. I’m excited, I’m happy, I’m hopeful, I’m grateful,” Young said, moments after the results came in. “I’m ready to get to work.”

Asked if she was surprised by the margin, she admitted the campaign came with moments of doubt.

“You have those feelings where you think, yes, I can do this, and then it’s like, can I do it? But then it’s like, yes, I can,” Young said with a laugh. “I’ve spoken to so many people, and the sentiments are the same. We want something new. We want you. We need new. And I think that was reflected in the numbers.”

Young campaigned on collaboration and inclusivity, pledging to bridge divides within a district that spans East Tampa, Ybor City, Channel District, and Sulphur Springs.

“I’ve talked about collaboration from the beginning of my campaign,” she said. “Things work better when we all work together. When we have that shared growth and shared progress across the district and across Tampa as a whole.”

For voters like Teri Gay, casting a ballot wasn’t just a civic duty; it was personal.

“I always vote. I even taught my son to vote,” Gay said outside a precinct Tuesday afternoon. “If you don’t vote, you can’t change nothing. What’s the point of talking about stuff that’s going on if you haven’t even voted?”

Gay said she weighed both candidates carefully but made her choice based on long-term commitment.

“I decided on who I was voting for because I looked at which one has actually been putting in work into the community throughout the years,” she said.

While Gay said she didn’t receive any personal outreach from the campaigns, she did receive mailers from both. Still, she added that she was glad for the competitive race.

“I think it’s important because we need change,” Gay said. “A lot of stuff that should have been happening in District 5 hasn’t happened. I’m glad that the seat opened up. I'm sorry for the way it had to open up, but I’m glad we had the chance to bring some change.”

Jason Marlow, who worked closely with Young’s campaign, said the results show voters wanted a new voice at City Hall.

“Winning is a lot more fun than losing,” Marlow said, smiling. “Naya is the right person for this seat. She worked extraordinarily hard, and I think the people spoke. This is a change election.”

District 5 is Tampa’s only majority-minority district and one of its most economically and geographically diverse, stretching from Ybor and Channel District to Sulphur Springs and Seminole Heights.

“I think people absolutely chose fresh perspective,” Marlow said. “They looked at the cycle of problems that have afflicted this district for generations and said it’s time for somebody from the next generation to take on that mantle of leadership.”

Young said she hopes her term can bring “shared growth” and investment to long-neglected parts of East Tampa.

“We’ve had some areas that have had a lot of investment, and some that maybe have not,” she said. “I’m hoping to really see a plan to put in place that brings that shared growth across those areas that haven’t seen investment in some time.”

For Young, Tuesday’s results weren’t just about victory; they were about opportunity.

“I’m just so happy, so excited, and I’m ready to work,” she said. “We can really see some positive things happen in our district and across the city.”



