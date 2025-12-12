Hillsborough County man linked to Gilgo Beach murders set for extradition

TAMPA, Fla. — Andrew Dykes, the Hillsborough County man charged in the death of Tanya Jackson and her child — a case with ties to the Gilgo Beach murders — is being held in Orient Road Jail and is expected to be transferred to New York by Dec. 22.

If Dykes is not extradited, he will be brought back before the judge on Dec. 23.

Dykes, 66, was arrested at his Ruskin home on a warrant from Nassau County, New York, in connection with the 1997 killing. Jackson, a 26-year-old U.S. Army veteran, was dismembered, and her 2-year-old daughter, Tatiana, was found 14 years later near Gilgo Beach.