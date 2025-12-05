Hillsborough man charged in 1997 Long Island killing linked to Gilgo Beach case

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly three decades after Tanya Jackson’s body was discovered in Lakeview, New York, a Hillsborough County man has been charged in her death, a case with ties to the Gilgo Beach murders.

Andrew Dykes, 66, was arrested near Tampa on a warrant from Nassau County, New York, in connection with the 1997 killing. Jackson, a 26-year-old U.S. Army veteran, was dismembered, and her 2-year-old daughter, Tatiana, was found 14 years later near Gilgo Beach.

Tatiana’s remains, discovered in 2011 close to where women allegedly killed by accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann were found, fueled speculation the cases were connected. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty.

For years, Jackson was known only as “Peaches” because of a distinctive tattoo, and her daughter was referred to as “Baby Doe,” until authorities were able to identify them.