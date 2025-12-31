Hillsborough County prepares cold weather shelters alongside community organizations

BRANDON, Fla. — As temperatures dip, counties across the Tampa Bay Area are preparing to open cold-weather shelters.

Dr. Reba Haley has a heart for helping those in need.

“When you love God, you love people,” said Dr. Haley. "When you love people, you help people.”

Haley is the Executive Director and Founder of Tampa Bay Mission of Hope in Brandon, which will serve as one of Hillsborough County’s cold weather shelters.

“We now have mats, blankets, cold-weather shelter hats, gloves, and then when they leave in the morning, we provide a meal for them, a hot meal,” said Haley.

It’s a mission that hits close to home.

“I was homeless once, and I understand what it’s like not to have a place to stay,” said Dr. Haley.

Hillsborough's shelters will be activated Tuesday night for the homeless and those living in homes without adequate heat who are unable to find other accommodations.

County leaders said all shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., unless they reach capacity first.

“The total capacity that we have for congregate shelters is about 270 people,” said Felicia Crosby-Rucker, Hillsborough County’s Homeless and Community Services Director. "We know that our capacity is far less than what the demand is out there, so we’re just asking our community, if you have family members or friends that don’t have access to heat or are unsheltered to actually allow them to come in for a night or two.”

Tampa Bay 28 also spoke with Bryan O’Carroll, Rector at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church, who was working with Mission of Hope.

"Gives our young people an opportunity to understand that the needs are right here in their own backyard, rather than having to pack up and traverse the world or somewhere else,” said O’Carroll. "They can see the need in their own community.”

For a full list of Tampa Bay Area cold weather shelters, click here.



Mary O'Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market.

