Hillsborough County school employee finds kidney donor through coworker's social media response

TAMPA, Fla — A Hillsborough County Public Schools employee found her kidney donor through the power of social media and workplace community after another HCPS employee responded to her plea for help at two in the morning.

Mayra Nieves had been fighting kidney failure for five years, undergoing dialysis since 2021 after an allergic reaction to an antibiotic triggered an immune disorder she didn't know she had. Her situation began in 2018, and despite various treatments, her condition spiraled out of control.

"From there, things just spiraled out of control. They tried some treatments that didn't work, and in 2021, I started dialysis," Nieves said.

Late last year, her patience finally paid off when a donor came forward. But the story of how she found her match demonstrates the power of community and social media.

Nieves' coworkers had made a banner for her to post on social media seeking a kidney donor. That's what Jenna Folken, another Hillsborough County Public Schools employee, discovered while scrolling through her Facebook.

"When I found her post at two in the morning, my full intention was to never be outed for doing this. That kind of fell by the wayside, obviously," Folken said.

Folken got tested and, in December, gave Nieves one of her kidneys. The two women now share more than just a school district bond — they share a life saving bond.

"I have been so blessed by God and by Jenna. I thank God for Jenna that she made the decision and she followed her calling and gave me a second chance at life," Nieves said, "I firmly believe that God orchestrated the entire thing. From beginning to end, this was God's hand."

Both women are well on their way to recovering, and their biggest message now is encouraging others to consider getting tested to donate organs, with the goal of creating more stories like theirs and saving more lives.

