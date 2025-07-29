Hillsborough County shelter asking for help to keep dogs cool amid extreme heat

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center (PRC) is asking for residents to take in dogs amid extreme heat in the Tampa Bay area.

The shelter said they have shade but no AC for dogs at the shelter. They are asking residents in the area to take a dog for a few days or even a day to get them some air conditioning.

If you are unable to take in a dog, the shelter said residents can bring frozen broth cubes to the shelter for the dogs.

The shelter will also accept donations. Those interested in donating can visit PRC's Amazon wish list to see what items are most needed.

If you have any questions or want to reach out to PRC for more ways to help, visit their website or call them at (813) 301-7387.

And for pet owners in the area who may also be struggling to keep their pets cool during the heat, ABC Action News spoke with a local veterinarian who offered advice on how to keep dogs safe and cool.

WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee talks about the record heat in Tampa.

