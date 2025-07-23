Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office employee arrested for exposing himself off duty

police lights
WFTS
police lights
Posted
and last updated

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) announced Wednesday the arrest of an off-duty employee after he was seen exposing himself while in his personal vehicle outside of Brandon Exchange.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, a 911 call was received about the incident happening in the parking lot near the food court of the mall, according to HCSO.

When deputies arrived, they arrested 48-year-old Timothy Feller, who works as a network analyst within the Information Services Division, HCSO said.

Feller faces an exposure of sexual organs charge.

HCSO said Feller is on administrative leave without pay, pending an internal investigation.

The investigation ongoing.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.