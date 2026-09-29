Hillsborough County sprays for mosquitoes tonight

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services is spraying for mosquitoes using a helicopter on Tuesday evening.

County officials said people can expect a low-flying helicopter near Veterans Expressway and Busch Boulevard and up to Busch Boulevard and North 22nd Street.

The county will start spraying at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Residents can sign up to be notified about localized aerial treatments occurring in their neighborhood. Hillsborough County also maintains an online resource where residents can see where treatments are occurring.