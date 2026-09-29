Hillsborough County sprays for mosquitoes tonight

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services is spraying for mosquitoes using a helicopter on Tuesday evening.
County officials said people can expect a low-flying helicopter near Veterans Expressway and Busch Boulevard and up to Busch Boulevard and North 22nd Street.
The county will start spraying at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Residents can sign up to be notified about localized aerial treatments occurring in their neighborhood. Hillsborough County also maintains an online resource where residents can see where treatments are occurring.
Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million
The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.