Hillsborough County Water Resources provides potable water to Dover residents with low well water

DOVER, Fla. — Hillsborough County is providing clean drinking and cooking water to areas of Dover that are having issues with low or no water supply in their wells after the recent cold weather.

Hillsborough County Water Resources will distribute boxed drinking water and bring a 300-gallon hydration station to Dover Sports Complex. There will also be a hydrant-filling station at the East Service Unit for non-potable water that residents can use to flush toilets.

The location dates and times are as follows:



Dover Sports Complex

2801 Dover Park Drive, Dover, FL, 33527 Feb. 5 until 7:30 pm or until supplies runs out Feb. 6 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Service Unit

14092 Sydney Rd., Dover, FL, 33527 Feb. 5 until 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Residents should bring their own containers to fill.