St. Pete City Council votes to pause selection of developer for Historic Gas Plant District

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg City Council voted to pass an agenda item at Thursday's meeting to pause the selection of a developer for the Historic Gas Plant District.

The agenda item, H2-a, which would pause the selection of a developer until the completion of a "comprehensive planning framework for the site which will serve as a strategic roadmap."

Tampa Bay 28's Larissa Scott broke down what city council members were saying before Thursday's meeting.

Last year, the deal with the City of St. Petersburg and the Tampa Bay Rays to build a new stadium and mixed-use development at the Historic Gas Plant District fell through.

Ever since, there’s been a question mark about what will happen to the property.

One group, ARK Ellison Horus, submitted an unsolicited bid last year to develop the 86-acre site.

The city invited competitors to present alternative proposals. That deadline ended on Tuesday.

Nine developers have now submitted proposals.

Not everyone is on board to move forward with developers right now.

City Council member Brandi Gabbard put an item on Thursday’s agenda expressing opposition to Mayor Ken Welch’s plan to push ahead with selecting a developer for the Historic Gas Plant District.

She’s requested to pause any action to select, negotiate with, or advance a developer.

Instead, Gabbard is asking for more time to create a comprehensive planning framework for the site, which, according to the agenda item, would serve as a strategic road map before moving forward with a developer.

In response on Wednesday, Mayor Ken Welch shared a note addressed to members of City Council reaffirming his position to move ahead.

He argued that the city has done extensive planning of the site over the years in multiple instances.

Welch also stressed that no development agreement would be approved without transparency, public engagement, and City Council action.



