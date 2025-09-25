Hillsborough County woman accused of trying to kill her 3 children

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County woman was arrested, as she is accused of attempting to kill her three children, according to officials

On Thursday, 24-year-old Shaniece Willingham made her first appearance in court about the case. She is accused of trying to drown her children (ages 3 years, 2 years and 8 months) at a community pool, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sept. 24, deputies responded to a call at a community pool on Sacramento Street in Valrico. Deputies said they found Willingham on the pool deck after family members had already rescued the children from drowning.

According to HCSO, deputies learned Willingham left her parents’ home with the children following an argument. HCSO said shortly after, Willingham began posting videos to Instagram stories in which she declared her intent to harm herself and her children. Family members then ran to the pool and saw Willingham throw the children into the water before jumping in herself, then holding the children underwater, according to HCSO.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded and found the children showed no signs significant injuries, according to HCSO.

On Sept. 25, the judge found probable cause to charge Shaniece Willingham with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, with a life sentence if convicted.

Willingham will remain in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, call 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or dial 211 to connect with local support services. Help is available.