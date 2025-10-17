Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center at over 600% capacity for cats: Officials

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County said the Pet Resource Center is overflowing with cats as the county's only open-admissions shelter reached record high numbers of felines.

The shelter reported a population of around 352 cats, which is about 628% of the state's capacity of 56. The shelter is working with local pet rescue groups and foster parents to help house the overflow, but they are asking residents to adopt cats.

The Pet Resource Center is located at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa. The center is open for adoption from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Residents can view the adoptable pets online here.