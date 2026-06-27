Hillsborough deputies working death investigation in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, FLA. — Hillsborough County deputies are currently working a death investigation in Wimauma, authorities said.
On Friday at 6:18 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) 911 Dispatch Center received a call about a person down in the 16000 block of Delia Street.
Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased individual.
No other information was made available.
This remains an active investigation.
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