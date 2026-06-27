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Hillsborough deputies working death investigation in Wimauma

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Ryan French
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office vehicle responding to crime
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Posted

WIMAUMA, FLA. — Hillsborough County deputies are currently working a death investigation in Wimauma, authorities said.

On Friday at 6:18 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) 911 Dispatch Center received a call about a person down in the 16000 block of Delia Street.

Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased individual.  

No other information was made available.

This remains an active investigation.

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