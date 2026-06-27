Hillsborough deputies working death investigation in Wimauma

WIMAUMA, FLA. — Hillsborough County deputies are currently working a death investigation in Wimauma, authorities said.

On Friday at 6:18 p.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) 911 Dispatch Center received a call about a person down in the 16000 block of Delia Street.

Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased individual.

No other information was made available.

This remains an active investigation.