Hillsborough deputies conduct active threat training at elementary schools during winter break

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies completed active threat response training at five elementary schools while students were out of class for winter break.

Deputies said the exercises focused on rapid response and clear communication during high-stress incidents involving school resource deputies, patrol deputies, and specialized units. The agency’s 911 Dispatch Center staff also practiced relaying critical information to deputies heading to the schools.

HCSO said deputies became familiar with building layouts, entry points, and evacuation procedures. Plus, preparation strengthens their ability to respond quickly and decisively if a real emergency occurs.

"This type of training is essential to keeping our schools safe," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "By training in real locations during times when schools are not in session, our deputies can sharpen their skills, improve coordination, and ensure they are fully prepared to protect our students, teachers, and staff."